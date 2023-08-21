SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sherry L. Derouin, 72, of Sackets Harbor, New York, passed away on August 20, 2023, at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse.

She was born on September 27, 1950, in Watertown, New York, she was the daughter of Howard and Shirley (Smith) Resseguie, Jr. Sherry graduated in 1968, from Sackets Harbor Central School after which she attended the Watertown School of Commerce, earning her secretarial degree. She went on to work as the principal’s secretary at Sackets Harbor Central School for an impressive 32 years, retiring in 2007. After her retirement, Sherry served as the judge in the Town of Hounsfield for 16 years.

On May 23, 1970, she married her high school sweetheart, Joel H. Derouin, and the couple made their home in Sackets Harbor. She was a pillar of her community and her dedication shone through. Alongside her husband, they established the Sackets Harbor Youth Recreation Program.She assisted with the Sentinels Marching Band Color Guard, during the time her sons were in the band. Sherry was a member and chair of the Can-Am Committee for 31 years. Her commitment earned her the title of Citizen of the Year and in 2022 Grand Marshal of the 50th anniversary of the Can-Am Festival. Sherry actively participated in the Sackets Harbor Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary for over five decades, holding roles of Chief, secretary and treasurer. Sherry was also a vital member of the Lakeside Cemetery Committee, Sackets Harbor Tree Committee, Sackets Harbor Senior Citizen Housing, and Parent Teacher Student and Faculty Association. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities, card making and crafting, and spending time with her dearest friends. Sherry enjoyed her summers at the family cottage in Duck Harbor.

Sherry is survived by her two sons and their wives, Erin J. and Brenda Derouin, and Derek M. and Sarah Derouin, all of Sackets Harbor. Her cherished grandchildren are Madison, Cameron, Olivia, Leah, and Alexandra. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Charley Bill and Amy Resseguie of Pillar Point, New York, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her loving husband, Joel H. Derouin on February 28, 2020.

Arrangements have been made with Johnson Funeral Home. Calling hours are scheduled for Tuesday, August 22nd, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 23rd, at 10 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, followed by burial at Lakeside Cemetery. Immediately following, friends and family are welcome to join the family at the American Legion Post 1757 in Sackets Harbor.

Donations in Sherry’s memory can be made to the Sackets Harbor Fire Company at 112 North Broad Street, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685 or Lakeside Cemetery at 18774 County Route 66, Watertown, NY 13601.

