Time to sign up for Miss Italia Pageant

Miss Italia Pageant
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Miss Italia Pageant is next month.

Event organizer Kathy Lettiere says the pageant is for girls of Italian heritage from 14 to 16 years old.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 New This Morning.

The pageant is at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 8, at the Italian American Civic Association on Bellew Avenue in Watertown.

The deadline to sign up is August 31.

You can call 315-778-5710 to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say safety equipment worn by the 2 people helped them walk away from the crash...
2 people rescued after UTV rollover
2 people had to be extricated from their vehicle after a crash on state route 12 in the Town of...
Jaws of Life help free 2 people from car involved in crash
A two-car crash shut down part of state route 12E for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.
2 car crash in Town of Lyme shuts down roadway
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Parishville woman charged with reporting fake shooting incident
AnchorCon, the North Country's largest comic convention, runs throughout the weekend in Clayton.
3rd annual AnchorCon returns to Clayton

Latest News

Open house at regional landfill in Rodman
DANC to host open house at regional landfill
Fire Truck
Fire destroys town of Watson home
The St. Lawrence University football team is getting set for its season opener against Endicott...
Saints look to get over gridiron hump
New Watertown Cyclones football coach Vince Williams and his team hope for a better season this...
Cyclones hope for a turn-around season