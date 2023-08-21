Time to sign up for Miss Italia Pageant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Miss Italia Pageant is next month.

Event organizer Kathy Lettiere says the pageant is for girls of Italian heritage from 14 to 16 years old.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 New This Morning.

The pageant is at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 8, at the Italian American Civic Association on Bellew Avenue in Watertown.

The deadline to sign up is August 31.

You can call 315-778-5710 to find out more.

