Traffic advisories: Chaumont River bridge & Watertown’s Gotham Street

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People traveling over the bridge on State Route 12E over the Chaumont River could face delays for about the next week.

And roadwork will close part of Watertown’s Gotham Street.

Crews will start setting structural steel on the Route 12E bridge on Monday.

Drivers can expect delays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

Work on Gotham Street in Watertown is expected to start at 7 a.m. on Monday and be completed by day’s end.

The street will be closed from Thompson Boulevard to Spring Valley Drive.

