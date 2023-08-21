Veronica R. Robbins, 87, of Denmark

Veronica R. Robbins, 87, passed away on Thursday afternoon, August 17, 2023, surrounded by her beloved family at University Hospital in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Veronica R. Robbins, 87, passed away on Thursday afternoon, August 17, 2023, surrounded by her beloved family at University Hospital in Syracuse.

“Family is not an important thing. It is everything.” Michael J. Fox is quoted as saying, and Ronnie embodied this quote with her dedication to the home and her large family. If you were a friend or neighbor, you were family. She was born on January 16, 1936, in Lowville, the daughter of the late John and Mary Theresa (Zawatski) Sweredoski. She started her education in a one room schoolhouse in West Martinsburg and graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1953. She married Douglas Frank Robbins on February 27, 1954, at St. Hedwig’s in Houseville, with Rev. Victor Balcerak officiating. Ronnie and Doug made their home in Denmark, NY and raised six children together, made wooden ornaments with their daughter Renee, and attended almost every Carthage Varsity volleyball game, cheering on the team coached by their beloved daughter Angela. She made Quiet Books for each new grandchild and great-grandchild added to the family, and they are coveted and adored long after childhood. They traveled to events, holidays, birthdays, and celebrated each family milestone and every Sweredoski family reunion with joy. Her handmade quilts inspired heated auction bids at the reunion each year as family clamored to be the owner of a “Ronnie quilt”. Family fondly recalls large Christmas gatherings and Winter Weekends and all the time spent together laughing, eating, and making memories.

Ronnie was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, and for many years was a member of the Women’s Christian Group of Lowville and Carthage. She volunteered at the Hollyberry Sale and was a member of Secret Pal Denmark-Deer River. She was also a member of the Little Schoolhouse Alumni Association. Ronnie loved quilting, woodworking, gardening, polkas, and square-dancing.

Ronnie is survived by her children; Frank and his wife Lorrie of Lowville, David and his wife Samantha of Horseheads, Jeff and his wife Michele of Liverpool, Bruce Robbins of Dobbs Ferry, Renee (Robbins) Cobb and her husband Bobby of New Bremen, and Angela Robbins of Deer River. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren (Cassie Robbins-Forbus, Nick Robbins, Tracy Bowers, Matthew Robbins, Mariah Robbins, Madalyn Robbins, Gregory Robbins, Marissa Robbins, Stephen Robbins, Ashely Cobb, Nathan Cobb, Hanna Sellick, and Katelyn Sellick) and 6 great grandchildren (Zoe Bowers, Ryan Robbins, Adaleia Forbus, Mila Robbins, Reese Robbins, and Camden Robbins); her sister, Carolyn and John Knollman; her sister-in-law, Mary Sweredoski; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years Doug Robbins (February 28, 2020) and brother Phil Sweredoski.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 24th from 4 to 7:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

A Mass will be said on Friday, August 25th at 10:30am at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Donald Manfred, officiating. The burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Family and friends will be gathering after the burial back at St. Stephen’s for a meal and refreshments. If you wish to make a food donation, please call St. Stephen’s at (315) 346-6958 to leave a message to make arrangements.

