Your Turn: feedback on SUNY Potsdam, migrants & Adventure Town

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After years of operating at a budget deficit, faculty leadership at SUNY Potsdam says the college is at a breaking point, and substantial cuts are coming for programs and personnel:

Good. A lot of programs (classes) should be cut. Waste of taxpayer money.

Michael Bamann

People who live here rely on the jobs that it provides. If it closes, it’s gonna hurt a lot of people.

Joanne Macdonald

West Carthage is taking legal action to prevent the Pleasant Night Inn from housing asylum seekers. Meanwhile, the inn’s owner has said there’s no contract and he would want the village’s permission if his motel is needed to house migrants:

This area just doesn’t have the resources in housing or social services to support a large influx of immigrants.

Joshua Cronk

I’m fine with migrants. They’re people looking for a better life. Let’s truly show how great America is by welcoming them.

Sean Pidgeon

The owner can’t get anyone to rent rooms and this way the state pays top dollar for second-rate rooms!

Peter Deshane

From 1955 to 1961, Alexandria Bay was home to Adventure Town, a Wild West theme park that featured buildings, rodeos and train robbery shows:

Went there when I was a little girl and loved it. Life was so simple then.

Nancy DeMers Phillips

I worked there at the “Annie Oakley Gun and Rifle Shop” during the summer of 1960. It was so much fun that we should have had to pay to work there!

Ellen Glenn Childs

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.