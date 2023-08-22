Al Jardine - at the Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Al Jardine

Co-founder of The Beach Boys

August 24, 7:30pm, doors open at 7pm

Tickets are $50/$55/$60

(Side/Center/Premium)

**Sponsored by Clayton Country Club**

Alan (aka “Al”) Jardine, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, is best known for being one of the founding members of the California-based group The Beach Boys, playing rhythm guitar and singing harmony vocals. In 2010, he released his solo album, “A Postcard from California,” which featured guest appearances from many artists, including all the remaining Beach Boys. He was inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2019, having spent a number of years of his childhood in Rochester before his family moved west. He now tours with his Endless Summer Band.

Tickets and Information go here

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.