Another very nice day

Tuesday AM weather
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you thought yesterday was nice, you might like today even more.

Early morning temperatures were on the chilly side, so you might want to grab a jacket, although you won’t need it later.

It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It won’t be quite as chilly tonight as it was last night. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday will be another nice day. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. There’s a 40% chance on Thursday and a 30% chance on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy both days and highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be partly to mostly sunny for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

