Barbara C. Berrus, 83, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara C. Berrus, 83, of the Griffith Road died on Saturday afternoon, August 19, 2023 at home, under the care of her family and hospice.

Barb was born on December 15, 1939 in Lowville the daughter of the late Theodore Edward Rogozienski and Eunice Margaret (Bealuk) Rogozienski - Sabo. She attended school at Lowville Academy. Barb was united in marriage to Donald H. Berrus on September 22, 1956 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Barb was the owner of Limestone Ridge Farm with her late husband Donald “Big D”. She was a true farmer, worked on the neighbor’s farm at the age of 14. That’s all she wanted to be in life. She was affectionately known as “Ralph” to many, as she did carpentry work with her husband. Barb and Don ran the farm for 24 years when they retired in 1988, and sold the farm to their son Gary. On this Memorial Day, Donald passed away, after 67 years of marriage.

Barb is survived by her seven children, Gary (Susan) Berrus; Paul Berrus; Patsy (Maxwell) Makuch; James Berrus; Jeffrey (Mary) Berrus; Wayne (Lisa) Berrus, and Timothy Berrus; 15 grandchildren, three step- grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren, seven step great-grandchildren; her two sisters. She is predeceased by her grandson, Connor, and brother, Joseph Rogozienski.

Barbara fiercely battled Multiple Sclerosis for 36 years with her loving and caring husband by her side. She loved dancing. They were members of North Country Swingers square dance for many years. Barb and Don loved to entertain, with many spaghetti suppers for family and friends. She grew a big garden, put up hundreds of quarts of canned food for her big family. She also collected Breyer horses and newspaper clippings. She enjoyed sewing, jigsaw puzzles, and word search.

Barbara’s wishes were to be cremated with a private celebration of life. Memorials in Barbara’s name may be made to: Lewis County Search & Rescue, P.O. Box 247, West State Street, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

