Betrayal at Central New York Playhouse
September 1 through 9
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
First presented at the National Theatre in 1978, Harold Pinter’s acclaimed play centers on an affair and its revelation, portrayed in reverse chronological order.
Jerry is a literary agent; Emma runs an art gallery; Robert is a publisher. Emma and Robert are married and Jerry is Robert’s best friend, but Emma and Jerry have had a seven-year affair. The play opens with Emma and Jerry meeting for lunch in 1977, two years after the affair has finished and by a brilliant device the relationship of the three is traced.
