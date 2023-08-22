Brew York Festival celebrating 7th year on Saturday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 7th annual Brew York Festival is on tap for Saturday in Sackets Harbor. The all-day music fest starts at noon at the Madison Barracks Polo Fields.

Jason Price appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The festival features beer, wine, and whiskey vendors, free tastings, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, a kids zone, and craft/artisan vendors with a full day of live music featuring local, regional, and national bands.

General admission tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Proceeds and donations from this year’s event will go to first responders and medical personnel from the region as well as Rock Out Childhood Cancer.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

