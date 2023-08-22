Cyclones take to the soccer field in first official day of practice

Cyclones take to the soccer field in first official day of practice
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday was the official opening day of the fall sports season for high school teams as practice got underway.

The countdown to real games has begun.

One of the teams getting preparations for the coming season underway is the Watertown boys soccer team.

The Cyclones are coming off a perfect season in the Frontier League in 2022 as they look to repeat their success in 2023.

Watertown is starting the week with double sessions.

The Cyclones are excited about the season ahead.

“It’s always great, there’s a lot of excitement,” coach Todd Heckman said. “You know the kids are ready to go. That was no different today.

“Today we’re over at Wiley school. The fairgrounds is being used for the Train concert, so we’re happy to be up here. It’s kind of like old times for the players. Modified teams are up here so they got a taste of modified back in the day. Yeah, we did a media day in Syracuse a couple of days ago and they were all excited over there and couldn’t wait for the season. That should really help us coming up.”

