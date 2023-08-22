Dorothy J. Cassell, 68, of Watertown

Dorothy J. Cassell, 68, of Samaritan Keep Home, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy J. Cassell, 68, of Samaritan Keep Home, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 4-6 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service or burial at this time.

Dorothy was born on January 15, 1955 in Watertown.

Survivors include three daughters, Nicole Lynn Netto and family, Melissa Marie Giuffrida and family, and Tennielle Ann Nasworthy and family, as well as her siblings.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com

