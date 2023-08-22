First-time Harrisville run a success

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 5K run was held in Harrisville this past weekend and it’s likely to become an annual tradition.

It was the first year of the 5K for Harrisville Community Days.

Mike Dumas and Chuck Fowler spearheaded the event.

More than 100 people registered for the 5K run and walk, a number that surprised the organizers.

The event had great support from sponsors and the community in general. It’s an event that is sure to grow each year.

