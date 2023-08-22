Genevieve Ruth “Jenny” Henderson, 79, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Genevieve Ruth “Jenny” Henderson, 79, of Baldwin Acres in Norwood passed away peacefully at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

A graveside service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery with a day and time to be announced. An obituary will appear as soon as available.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Evergreen Cemetery, c/o 79 Judson Street, Canton, NY 13617.

Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

