Gilbert Race, 85, of Lisbon

Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gilbert Race, 85, of Route 68, passed away at Canton Potsdam Hospital Wednesday night, August 16.
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Gilbert Race, 85, of Route 68, passed away at Canton Potsdam Hospital Wednesday night, August 16. Mr. Race was born in Lisbon, NY the son of William and Ruth (Noble) Race. He was a graduate of Hugh C. Williams High School. He was well known in his community having worked at Bell’s Garage for 27 years and then Countryside Motors for 15 more years. He also owned and operated Gib’s Truck Caps for 28 years. He retired in 1998.

Gilbert and Shirley (Bolger) Race were married February 14, 1959 at the Ogdensburg Congregational Church, with Rev Sizeland officiating. Gib is survived by their four children: Lisa Race of Massena, Ken Race and Scott Race of Lisbon, and Todd Race of Adams, NY. Other survivors include a sister, Ilene Friot of Marcy, NY; nine grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents; two sisters Sharon Parshley and Ruby Parshley; and two brothers: John Harlan Race and Emerson (Mike) Race.

Mr. Race was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed NASCAR and especially his chihuahuas. Those who wish may make donations to the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Morley Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

