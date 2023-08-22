Glenda A. Opeifa, 61, of Watertown, New York passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County with her loving daughter at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Glenda A. Opeifa, 61, of Watertown, New York passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County with her loving daughter at her side.

Glenda was born on January 3rd, 1962, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Henry Webb and Betty Ann Spear.

Glenda loved to listen to music, especially R&B and gospel. She also found joy in watching all kinds of movies and spending time with her loved ones.

Glenda is survived by her children, Adenike Opeifa of Atlanta, GA, Donna Opeifa of Carthage, NY, and Adewale Opeifa of Watertown, NY; her siblings, Rebecca Carter of Atlanta, GA, Jerome Webb of Atlanta, GA, Lamar Webb of Atlanta, GA, and Brenda Ochei of Atlanta, GA; and her three grandchildren, Makenzee, Makayla, and Elijah.

Glenda is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Betty, and siblings Linda, Mary, Dennis, and Mildred Lovelace.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Glenda’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

