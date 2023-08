MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Norman L. Herrington, who passed away on Friday March 3, 2023 will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery in Parishville, NY on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1:30 PM with full military honors. The arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

