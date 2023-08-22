Great Exhibit at TI Arts Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Experience COLOR CULTURE:

Our History and Heritage Through Fiber, an exhibition in collaboration with the Fiber Artists Miami Association (FAMA) on display August 23 through November 17.

This fiber exhibition explores personal heritage and cultural history through the use of color. FAMA is an artist-initiated group based in Miami and composed of mostly women representing eleven different nationalities.

Join us and FAMA artists for:

Color Culture opening reception on Wednesday, August 23 from 5:30-7 pm

Artist Talk on Thursday, August 24 at 11:30am

*Please note Artist Talk time has changed.

in the galleries with FAMA co-founder, Aurora Molina, who uses embroidery, sculpture-making, drawing, photography, and video to communicate ideas about social and political issues. Molina has exhibited her work throughout the United States and internationally.

Live Demo’s by members of FAMA from 10-11:30am

on Thursday, August 24.

Learn how color and fiber can be explored and defined while reflecting on your color associations related to culture, emotions, and beliefs.

Color Culture is generously supported by

The Coby Foundation, Ltd and

RBC Wealth Management.

at the Thousand Islands Arts Center,

314 John street, Clayton NY

