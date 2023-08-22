Guard freed after being held hostage at St. Louis jail

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
By Dan Greenwald and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -A 70-year-old guard was freed after being held hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday morning. KMOV reports.

According to police, prisoners took a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard was not armed and police did not have any information on injuries.

A source told KMOV that the detainees demanded pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple properties.
Driver killed, car engine ejected into house during crash
Chantelle Myatt
Shawn Sheridan’s girlfriend opens up about police shootout
A two-car crash shut down part of state route 12E for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.
2 car crash in Town of Lyme shuts down roadway
2 people had to be extricated from their vehicle after a crash on state route 12 in the Town of...
Jaws of Life help free 2 people from car involved in crash
A home on North Chases Lake Road in the town of Watson was destroyed by fire Sunday evening.
Fire destroys town of Watson home

Latest News

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
FILE: On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Scott Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and...
First co-defendant in Trump indictment surrenders at Fulton County jail
Little Theatre to perform "The Great Gatsby"
Little Theatre to perform a different take on ‘The Great Gatsby’
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers try to free 6 kids and 2 men in a cable car hundreds of feet in the air