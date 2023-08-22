JCC to host season opener & tailgate party

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first game on Jefferson Community College’s new turf field is this weekend and college officials are planning a celebration.

Athletics director Jeff Wiley and Matt Gorman, who’s director of student activities and inclusion, talked about the weekend’s soccer season opener and a tailgate party.

The event is on Sunday, August 27, on the JCC athletics field.

The Tailgate party is at 11:30 a.m. It’s a dry campus, so no alcohol will be served, but there will be food and drinks.

The women’s soccer team plays at noon and the men’s soccer team plays at 2:15 p.m.

Visit sunyjefferson.edu for more information.

