OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Karen A. Morley Harris, 64, of Jersey Ave, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at her home.

A full obituary will be published Wednesday.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.