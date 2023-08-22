Lewis County man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting children

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 35-year-old Lewis County man has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Nathan Hotchkiss entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Syracuse.

Prosecutors say Hotchkiss admitted that from at least October 2021 through August 2022, he sexually exploited two children under the age of five and live-streamed or distributed depictions of the sexual abuse online for cash.

When Hotchkiss was arrested in August 2022, he also had a collection of child pornography he had obtained on the Internet or through social media message exchanges with others, they said.

Hotchkiss faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced on January 17.

