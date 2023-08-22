Little Theatre to perform a different take on ‘The Great Gatsby’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Little Theatre of Watertown is performing a radio play based on “The Great Gatsby.”

It’s a different perspective on the story. The stage is set as an old-fashioned radio studio with performers portraying actors who are acting the part of characters in “The Great Gatsby.” April Bennett plays an actor who’s playing Jay Gatsby and Mary Summerlin plays an actor who’s playing Jordan Baker.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Show times are at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 24-26, at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom

General admission is $15. Tickets are $12 for military and senior citizens and $10 for students.

Find out more at littletheatreofwatertown.com.

