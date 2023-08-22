Michael E. Pond, 61, formerly of Cape Vincent

Michael E. Pond, 61, of Largo, Florida passed away at his home under the care of Hospice and his loving family on August 13, 2023, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

LARGO, Florida (WWNY) - Michael E. Pond, 61, of Largo, Florida passed away at his home under the care of Hospice and his loving family on August 13, 2023, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Michael was born in Watertown, NY, the son of Frederick M. and Margaret E. Fisher Pond. He attended BOCES of Jefferson County for Small Gas Engines and graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1979.

After high school, Mike moved to Florida and joined his brother, Mark, in St. Petersburg. There he met and married the love of his life and soul mate, Su Ann Corbin, on July 25, 1981. Together they raised their two sons in a home full of love, music, and laughter.

Mike worked for many years at Osinga Construction, taking over the business in 2021. He then was the owner/manager for Pond Home Maintenance based out of Largo. He loved fishing, camping in their motor home, collecting model cars, planes and boats, and spending time with every member of his family; adult and child alike. There was always at least one beloved family pet in their home. Mike’s kindness and sense of humor brought many close and lasting friendships. He will be truly missed by so many.

Mike is survived by his wife Su, at home; sons Michael E. Pond II, Largo, and Christopher M. (Zachary) Pond, Winston, Oregon; grandsons Michael E. Pond III and Kayden Pond and granddaughter Brihana Judd; his mother Margaret Pond, Cape Vincent, NY; siblings Betsy (Kevin) Austin, Odessa, NY; Mark (Barbara) Pond, St. Petersburg, FL; Lori (Kelly) Cain, Odessa, NY; and William (Amy) Pond, Cape Vincent, NY, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Fred Pond, and his brother Matthew Pond.

A Celebration of Life event is planned on September 30, 2023 at 11:00 am at Pond’s Marina, Cape Vincent. His brother-in-law, Pastor Kevin Austin, will officiate the ceremony. A burial of ashes at the family cemetery will be private at a later date. A separate celebration will be held in Florida at a date to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s name to the PCAS Animal Welfare Trust Fund, Pinellas County Animal Services, 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33774.

Local arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay. Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.

