Michael E. Pond, 61, formerly of Cape Vincent

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Michael E. Pond, 61, of Largo, Florida passed away at his home under the care of Hospice and...
Michael E. Pond, 61, of Largo, Florida passed away at his home under the care of Hospice and his loving family on August 13, 2023, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.(Source: Funeral Home)

LARGO, Florida (WWNY) - Michael E. Pond, 61, of Largo, Florida passed away at his home under the care of Hospice and his loving family on August 13, 2023, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Michael was born in Watertown, NY, the son of Frederick M. and Margaret E. Fisher Pond. He attended BOCES of Jefferson County for Small Gas Engines and graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1979.

After high school, Mike moved to Florida and joined his brother, Mark, in St. Petersburg. There he met and married the love of his life and soul mate, Su Ann Corbin, on July 25, 1981. Together they raised their two sons in a home full of love, music, and laughter.

Mike worked for many years at Osinga Construction, taking over the business in 2021. He then was the owner/manager for Pond Home Maintenance based out of Largo. He loved fishing, camping in their motor home, collecting model cars, planes and boats, and spending time with every member of his family; adult and child alike. There was always at least one beloved family pet in their home. Mike’s kindness and sense of humor brought many close and lasting friendships. He will be truly missed by so many.

Mike is survived by his wife Su, at home; sons Michael E. Pond II, Largo, and Christopher M. (Zachary) Pond, Winston, Oregon; grandsons Michael E. Pond III and Kayden Pond and granddaughter Brihana Judd; his mother Margaret Pond, Cape Vincent, NY; siblings Betsy (Kevin) Austin, Odessa, NY; Mark (Barbara) Pond, St. Petersburg, FL; Lori (Kelly) Cain, Odessa, NY; and William (Amy) Pond, Cape Vincent, NY, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Fred Pond, and his brother Matthew Pond.

A Celebration of Life event is planned on September 30, 2023 at 11:00 am at Pond’s Marina, Cape Vincent. His brother-in-law, Pastor Kevin Austin, will officiate the ceremony. A burial of ashes at the family cemetery will be private at a later date. A separate celebration will be held in Florida at a date to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s name to the PCAS Animal Welfare Trust Fund, Pinellas County Animal Services, 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL 33774.

Local arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay. Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Renzi Foodservice has broken ground on its 10,000 square foot expansion.
Renzi warehouse expansion could mean job growth
Barbara C. Berrus, 83, of the Griffith Road died on Saturday afternoon, August 19, 2023 at...
Barbara C. Berrus, 83, of Lowville
Canton officials are voicing concerns about roads being damaged after 180,000 pounds of...
Canton’s mayor concerned heavy load damaged village street
Candles
Karen A. Morley Harris, 64, of Ogdensburg
Candles
William E. Bradley, 89, of Madrid

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Service: Norman L. Herrington, of Massena
Dorothy J. Cassell, 68, of Samaritan Keep Home, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center...
Dorothy J. Cassell, 68, of Watertown
Firefighter air pack
Rutland firefighters get $300K to buy new air packs, turnout gear
Candles
Genevieve Ruth “Jenny” Henderson, 79, of Norwood
Glenda A. Opeifa, 61, of Watertown, New York passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, while...
Glenda A. Opeifa, 61, of Watertown
Gilbert Race, 85, of Route 68, passed away at Canton Potsdam Hospital Wednesday night, August 16.
Gilbert Race, 85, of Lisbon