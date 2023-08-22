WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

An upcoming tribute to Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash will be the next staging to take place at the George Hall Auditorium as part of Ogdensburg Command Performances 2023-24 season in the North Country.

Billed as “One night in Memphis,” the multi-award-winning show will take place Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at the OFA auditorium and is based on a real-life event in 1956 when four young men on their way to becoming musical legends gathered by chance at Sun Studios in Memphis.

Ogdensburg Command Performances Administrator Sally F. Palao says that the original gathering of the four men took place on Dec. 4, 1956 when for various reasons they all happened to either be booking studio time at Sun Records or were in town nearby for other reasons.

When fate would see to it that Elvis, Carl, Jerry Lee, and Johnny would all get together for an impromptu jam session of gospel, blues and rock and roll, Sun Records owner Sam Phillips was wise enough to realize he might just be witnessing rock and roll history.

“The world would learn about the session because Sam Phillips quietly began recording, and even went so far as to call a local news reporter who took a photograph of the four,” said Mrs. Palao. “The papers dubbed the event ‘The Million Dollar Quartet,’ and history was made.”

Mrs. Palao said the recording and upcoming stage reinterpretation of that night is a monument to four American music legends, in their prime, showcasing just how unique and talented each of them were.

“The show we are presenting Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Ogdensburg Free Academy auditorium is a modern, living testament to those men and what occurred on that night,” Mrs. Palao said. “This is a performance not to be missed locally. Critics and past audience reviews say people leave each performance feeling that they have just witnessed a rock & roll royalty jam session with performers whose music has stood the test of time.”

Tickets to “One Night in Memphis” can be purchased by calling 315-393-2625 or by emailing ocp@ogdensburgk12.org.

More information can also be obtained by visiting www.ILoveTheatre.org or www.Facebook.com/OgdensburgCommandPerformances.

Here is a full listing and short synopsis of upcoming shows being presented by Ogdensburg Command Performances throughout the 2023-24 theater season.

One Night in Memphis - October 8 – 4 p.m. A night of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950′s rock & roll with a high energy band that takes you back to the night in 1956 when four of the biggest names in rock and roll -- Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash – gathered at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis

“There’s a whole lot of shaken’ going on!”

A Celtic Christmas – December 15 - 7 p.m.

Witness the best World Champions of Irish dance for a magical night as they tell the story of two star crossed lovers. ‘A Celtic Christmas’ tells a romantic tale as old as time and transports the audience to a time and place where music and dance are the cornerstones of celebration. Dazzling feet meet moments of Irish wit in a performance that brings the magic of Christmas in Ireland to the stage.

“An unforgettable night of storytelling & entertainment!”

Drum Tao - January 29 – 7 p.m.

Incomparable “Wadaiko-drums” with the beautiful melody of Japanese flutes and harps is the “Japanese Entertainment” for a new generation. Newsweek stated, “The highly acclaimed debut of Drum Tao Off- Broadway was completely sold out!” They performed in the opening ceremony of “Japonisms” in Paris, France and costarred with the Bolshoi Ballet at The Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia.

“Completely surpasses expectations!”

Always… Patsy Cline – March 23 – 4 p.m.

Based on the true story of Patsy Cline’s friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger, complete with true emotion, down home country humor and 27 songs which include many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams & Walking After Midnight. The two women struck up a friendship in 1961 that lasted until Cline’s untimely death in a plane crash in 1963. A Letter of Love to the humanity and music of Miss Patsy Cline.

“Immeasurable box office success both off-Broadway and on tour”.

Grand Shanghai Circus – February 24 – 4 p.m.

The Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai honor the essence of the old historic Shanghai Culture transports you to current Shanghai through the excellent skills of dynamic artists that include dare-devil acts with a harmonious combination of the performing arts. By combining stage LED technological innovations and exceptional artistic performances a Shanghai Circus will deliver a higher level of dazzling entertainment that includes breathtaking acrobatics, colorful dance, comedy, mystifying magic, and numerous aerial feats of strength.

“Thrilling, daring, colorful & energetic!”

Four By Four – May 11 – 4 p.m.

A stellar cast of FOUR sensational entertainers perform the hits of FOUR of the most iconic musical styles in pop music history - the Beach Boys, Beatles, Bee Gees, and Motown. The dynamic stars present instantly recognizable classic pop songs in fully staged and choreographed production numbers. Informative and humorous banter ties all this extraordinary music together.

“An evening of feel good, raise-the-roof entertainment!”

