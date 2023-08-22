Pediatrician group urges bans on school spankings

FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an...
FILE: Spanking children in school should be 'abolished in all states by law,' according to an updated policy statement by the Council on School Health and released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As children across the country head back to school, one pediatric group is calling for corporal punishment in schools to be abolished.

On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics released an updated policy statement by the Council of School Health. It urges that spanking or striking children in schools should be “abolished in all states by law.”

The pediatrics group said corporal punishment is legal in public schools in 18 states, and nearly 70,000 students are struck at least once a year.

The statement also says the practice is most widely used in the South and is disproportionately used on Black students and children with disabilities.

The policy authors said age-appropriate, nonviolent behavioral strategies should be used instead.

The group also said parents should refrain from spanking, hitting, shaming or threatening their children when they are being disciplined.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple properties.
Driver killed, car engine ejected into house during crash
Chantelle Myatt
Shawn Sheridan’s girlfriend opens up about police shootout
A two-car crash shut down part of state route 12E for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.
2 car crash in Town of Lyme shuts down roadway
2 people had to be extricated from their vehicle after a crash on state route 12 in the Town of...
Jaws of Life help free 2 people from car involved in crash
A home on North Chases Lake Road in the town of Watson was destroyed by fire Sunday evening.
Fire destroys town of Watson home

Latest News

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard freed after being held hostage at St. Louis jail
FILE: On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Scott Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and...
First co-defendant in Trump indictment surrenders at Fulton County jail
Little Theatre to perform "The Great Gatsby"
Little Theatre to perform a different take on ‘The Great Gatsby’
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers try to free 6 kids and 2 men in a cable car hundreds of feet in the air