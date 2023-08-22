Renzi warehouse expansion could mean job growth

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Renzi Foodservice has broken ground on its 10,000-square-foot expansion. It comes after the family-owned company was recently sold to US Foods, looking to expand its footprint in New York.

In Watertown’s City Center Industrial Park, Renzi Foodservice has begun a warehouse expansion.

A 10,000-square-foot addition will include 8 new refrigerated docks, which will help with receiving and loading product.

“Renzi Foodservice has grown tremendously over the past few years and we look to continue that and this will help support growth within central New York,” said Joe Downey, Renzi Foodservice.

Growth that will be supported by US Foods, which recently bought the local family-owned business back in May.

US Foods already has facilities in Buffalo and Albany. Renzi Foodservice is its first north of the state Thruway.

“It will help us greater penetrate the area and service our customers better,” said Downey.

With this new expansion comes the opportunity for job growth. Downey says when it’s finished, Renzi Foodservice will have more than 300 employees.

“We are hiring sales, we are hiring warehouse, we are hiring drivers currently,” he said.

However, for the expansion to happen, more land was needed. It meant a rail spur adjacent to the property had to be moved - a substantial investment.

Once that was done, the Watertown Local Development Corporation was able to transfer the land and plans could continue.

“We had to provide the infrastructure for them to build on and expand if that was their choice. Along with Renzi, now that US Foods has taken over, you know we are certainly going to support new ventures as well,” said Don Rutherford, CEO, WLDC.

The project is set to be completed by next spring.

