RSV vaccine will be available soon in north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new vaccine to add to your fall lineup and it’ll be available to north country seniors soon.

In May, the Food and Drug Administration approved two vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for adults ages 60 and older.

RSV typically causes symptoms similar to a cold but can be more severe and develop into more serious illnesses like pneumonia and bronchitis in seniors and young infants.

Kinney Drugs President John Marraffa says the new vaccine will be available at Kinney Drugs locations throughout the state as soon as it rolls out.

“Just recently approved, it really helps to vaccinate people 60-plus against RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus, and that really is kind of what causes the most amount of harm for seniors today,” he said.

