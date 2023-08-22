Rutland firefighters get $300K to buy new air packs, turnout gear

Firefighter air pack
Firefighter air pack(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - The Rutland Volunteer Fire Department will be getting more than $300,000 to update some of its gear.

The department was awarded a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The money will be used to buy 13 sets of new turnout gear as well as 28 air packs, which help firefighters breathe while battling fires. Chief Will Kalin says the money will go a long way to making sure the volunteers in his department have to most up-to-date equipment.

“Materials are always changing, technology is always changing, you know, so having new air packs, new turnout gear is going to allow us to perform our job in the safest manner possible,” he said.

Kalin says he’s working with outside vendors on maximizing their allocation to get the most out of it.

The Norfolk Fire Department also received nearly $144,000 and the West Stockholm Fire Department got more than $83,000 through the grant program.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple properties.
Driver killed, car engine ejected into house during crash
Chantelle Myatt
Shawn Sheridan’s girlfriend opens up about police shootout
A two-car crash shut down part of state route 12E for more than an hour Sunday afternoon.
2 car crash in Town of Lyme shuts down roadway
2 people had to be extricated from their vehicle after a crash on state route 12 in the Town of...
Jaws of Life help free 2 people from car involved in crash
A home on North Chases Lake Road in the town of Watson was destroyed by fire Sunday evening.
Fire destroys town of Watson home

Latest News

Canton officials are voicing concerns about roads being damaged after 180,000 pounds of...
Canton’s mayor concerned heavy load damaged village street
Workers restore old bunker at Ives Hill Country Club
Uncovering history at Ives Hill Golf Club
RSV vaccine
RSV vaccine will be available soon in north country
WWNY
Brew York Festival celebrating 7th year on Saturday