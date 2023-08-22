Tomorrow’s Health: Living alone with dementia, child firearm deaths, diet & pregnancy

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A healthy diet could benefit women undergoing infertility treatments and older people who live alone might be putting their health and safety at risk.

Living alone with dementia

About a quarter of older Americans dealing with dementia or cognitive decline live alone, and a new study suggests that living alone puts their health and safety at risk.

Researchers interviewed health care providers and found such patients who live by themselves often don’t have the support network they need to avoid self-neglect, malnutrition, and falls.

They say more subsidies are needed for home health aides who can help especially as the population ages.

Child firearm deaths

More children are dying from firearm injuries in the U.S.

A study in the journal Pediatrics finds the rate of children killed by guns jumped more than 40% from 2018 to 2021.

Researchers say racial disparities are widening. Nearly 50% of children killed in 2021 were black.

The study found higher poverty levels are linked to more gun-related deaths.

Diet & pregnancy

Following a healthy diet could decrease the chances of pregnancy loss for women undergoing infertility treatment.

A study tracked hundreds of women being treated for infertility.

Those who adhered to a healthy diet before treatment and conception had a lower risk of pregnancy loss.

