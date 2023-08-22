Traffic advisories: Watertown’s Thompson Boulevard, Barben Ave. & LeRay Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work will close a few Watertown city streets on Tuesday.

Sewer repairs will close Thompson Boulevard from School Street to Myrtle Avenue. Work is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and be completed by the end of the day.

Water main work will close LeRay Street from West Lynde Street to Gale Street. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

More water main work will close sections of Barben Avenue from Richards Drive to Holcomb Street. The work could cause water service interruptions at times.

