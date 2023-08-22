Uncovering history at Ives Hill Golf Club

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Workers at Watertown’s Ives Hill Country Club have unearthed a bit of history.

Crews have been working at the golf course since developer Jake Johnson began the process of buying the golf club in July.

Hunter Horton with Golf Services Inc. says while working on landscaping on hole number two, there were depressions near the green and once he and his crews started digging, found bunker sand.

Horton, who worked as the course’s superintendent for 13 years until 2015, says he’s looking to bring the golf course’s historic landscaping back.

“There’s a reason behind everything we’re doing here. We’re not just picking out a hole and saying, ‘Hey, let’s penalize some people here.’ We’re really trying to restore the course to its original design,” he said.

All 9 holes will have three tee boxes.

Work is expected to be finished by the end of October.

