Ag Weekly: Travel the Ice Cream Trail to help Lewis County dairy farmers

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Summertime is perfect for grabbing an ice cream and in Lewis County, it also supports dairy farmers.

“This is the Lewis County Ice Cream Trail,” said Cornell Cooperative Extension agriculture outreach coordinator Melissa Spense. “We started it last year. It was an effort to promote the dairy industry in Lewis County.”

The trail includes all 14 ice cream shops in the county. When you get your treat, you also get a sticker to mark your map.

“It’s only necessary to visit six stands and get six stickers,” Spence said. “This runs from June 1 to Labor Day.”

On Labor Day, anyone who has handed in a map with at least six stickers is entered into a drawing for one of three prizes: a bowling party at Lewis Lanes, a free ice cream cake from Carvel, or a Stewart’s sundae big enough to feed 50 people.

“We’re always trying to support farmers and all they do,” Spence said, “and with Lewis County being a dairy county, this is the best way to support farmers with your family.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.