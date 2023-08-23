Ag Weekly: Travel the Ice Cream Trail to help Lewis County dairy farmers

Lewis County Ice Cream Trail
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Summertime is perfect for grabbing an ice cream and in Lewis County, it also supports dairy farmers.

“This is the Lewis County Ice Cream Trail,” said Cornell Cooperative Extension agriculture outreach coordinator Melissa Spense. “We started it last year. It was an effort to promote the dairy industry in Lewis County.”

The trail includes all 14 ice cream shops in the county. When you get your treat, you also get a sticker to mark your map.

“It’s only necessary to visit six stands and get six stickers,” Spence said. “This runs from June 1 to Labor Day.”

On Labor Day, anyone who has handed in a map with at least six stickers is entered into a drawing for one of three prizes: a bowling party at Lewis Lanes, a free ice cream cake from Carvel, or a Stewart’s sundae big enough to feed 50 people.

“We’re always trying to support farmers and all they do,” Spence said, “and with Lewis County being a dairy county, this is the best way to support farmers with your family.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple properties.
Driver killed, car engine ejected into house during crash
Workers restore old bunker at Ives Hill Country Club
Ives Hill Country Club selling for $1.9M
Nursing shortage
Union: overwhelmed hospital nurse quits over staff shortage
Chantelle Myatt
Shawn Sheridan’s girlfriend opens up about police shootout
Closed prison
Housing migrants in closed upstate prisons ‘a terrible idea,’ says lawmaker

Latest News

Lewis County Ice Cream Trail
Lewis County Ice Cream Trail
Larry Wiley of Massena holds one of the hundreds of newspapers he's collected over the years.
North Country Inspiration: Preserving the past to learn today
North Country Inspiration: Preserving the past to learn today
North Country Inspiration: Preserving the past to learn today
Adventure Land was a popular tourist attraction In Alexandria Bay.
History Lesson: The rise and fall of Alex Bay’s Adventure Town