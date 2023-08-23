Angelina R. Dover, 90, of Calcium

Angelina R. Dover, 90, of Calcium, New York, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2023, at...
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Angelina R. Dover, 90, of Calcium, New York, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2023, at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, where she had been a resident.

Angelina was born August 7, 1933, to Henry and Mabel Akins Lago in Clifton Fine, New York. Angelina attended Clifton Fine School in Star Lake, New York, and shortly after graduating, she married William A. Dover of Toccoa, Georgia, on March 23, 1954.

Angelina and her husband William spent a few years in Watertown and later relocated to Black River with their two daughters, Nora, and Cheryl.

In 1963, the Dover family made Calcium their home and took over ownership of the local grocery store, which they lovingly operated as Dover’s Grocery Store for an impressive 32 years. Angelina was not only a devoted businesswoman, but she was also a member of the Black River American Legion Auxiliary.

In her free time, Angelina had a passion for gardening, playing cards, and a deep love for animals. Angelina was a kind and loving woman who embraced all the roles life gave her with a sense of humor and a big smile. Her presence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel and Henry, her siblings; Charles, Joan, and Wayne, and her brother-in-law Paul.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, William A. Dover; her sisters; Lorraina and Maxine; two daughters Nora (Mark) Cloonan and Cheryl (Francis) Montressor; five grandchildren; Ryan, Jade (Jamie), Jerick, Gabrielle (William), and Brittany and eight great-grandchildren; Gavin, Logan, Sasha, Joey, Aydriana, Cameron, Levi, and Brielle.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 25 from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Hart & Bruce Funeral home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 26 at 11 a.m., at the same location. Following the service, Angelina will be laid to rest in Sanford Corners Cemetery. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Calcium Fira Hall.

To share a memory of Angelina or leave a special message for her family please visit www.hartandbrucefh.com

