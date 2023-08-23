Can Watertown Cyclones repeat history on the soccer field?

Cyclone hope for a return to last year's success
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown boys’ soccer team is looking to repeat last year’s success.

The Cyclones were Frontier League champions, finishing with an undefeated league record.

The team then made it to the Section III semifinals before losing to eventual Section III champion CBA, which ended up going to the state semifinals.

Watertown is taking nothing for granted this season.

Looking back at last season, the players felt it was a special one.

This year’s’ squad is more of a veteran unit, an older group as a whole.

Time will tell if that experience translates into another successful season.

