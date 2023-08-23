Clara Peters, 105, of Watertown

Clara Peters, 105 years, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clara Peters, 105 years, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.

She was born in Taylor, Pennsylvania on July 15, 1918 a daughter of Andrew and Mary (Skalski) Buchek. Clara was one of nine siblings and was the last surviving member of her family. Prior to her move to Henderson, NY in 2003 she resided in Lafayette, NJ where she was a member of the Lafayette Senior Citizens Club.

She was married to the love of her life William A. Peters who she always referred to as ‘her doll’ on September 3, 1938 and were blessed with two children Barbara (Joseph) Gruver, Henderson, NY and one son Donald J. Peters, Adams, NY.

Clara loved to crochet and has made ‘many blankets’ for her entire family and many friends. She also enjoyed making egg rolls and banana split cake. She loved word search puzzles and spent hours reading her kindle. Her long life can be attributed to her love for pastries and sweets.

Clara is also survived by her grandchildren Cynthia L. Reeves and her fiancé Jerry Boroch, Milford, PA,

Joseph W. (Deby) Gruver, Adams, NY, and Shaun E. (Kristen) Gruver, Frelinghuysen, NJ. Seven great-grandchildren Danica Cartwright (significant other Katrina Ruff), Noah Reeves, Joshua, Landon, Chase, Brooks and Owen Gruver, bonus great-grandchildren Christopher and Katie Boroch and several nephews and nieces.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Samaritan Keep Home and PA’s Cali and Lynn for their great care of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Burial services will take place at a future date in East Hanover, NJ with her ‘beloved doll’.

Memorial donations can be made to Samaritan Keep Home, Activities Department, 133 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

