FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Stressed out service members and their families can attend ‘Chill Fest’ on Fort Drum Thursday.

The event at Remington Park is from 1-3 PM, and will offer something for everyone, including meditation classes, music, therapy dogs and more.

The Warrior Wagon food trucks will be on hand as well.

