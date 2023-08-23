Duane G. Brainard, 69, of Louisville

Duane G. Brainard, age 69 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family early Sunday, August 20, 2023 at his family home. (Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Duane G. Brainard, age 69 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family early Sunday, August 20, 2023 at his family home. As per Duane’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Duane Garth Brainard, was born to the late John G. and Harriett Mae (Donaldson) Brainard on October 19, 1953 in Massena, NY. Duane attended Massena Schools and graduated from Massena Central in 1972. He later relocated to New Hampshire where he worked for Granite Hill in Hooksett, NH. Duane later relocated back to the North Country and was employed at several local business and eventually became his own boss, creating his construction company, Brainard’s Construction.

Anyone who knew Duane knows how fun he was and his sense of humor was next to none; He was one of a kind. In his past time, Duane enjoyed golf with his buddies, and fishing with his grandson, Gavin. He was an avid NASCAR fan who enjoyed traveling to Florida to go to the races in Daytona with his family. His true passion was racing his stock car #58K at the Mohawk International Raceway to compete with his father and brother, Scott. It was a family affair and he brought home many trophies. Whenever there was a perch or venison feed, you could count on Duane being in attendance, followed by a game of Tripoley with his siblings that always brought lots of laughs.

Above all, Duane loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

Duane is survived by his loving children; Carey Green of Helena, NY, Trina Robbins and companion Cory Coker of Pueblo, CO, and the father of his granddaughters, Brad Robbins of Pueblo West, CO, Lindsay and Eric Smith of Massena, NY along with his 7 grandchildren; Sereena Green and husband Tyler Pryce, Madison Green, Mya Robbins, Avery Robbins, Gavin Brainard, Colton Smith and one great-grandchild on the way, Shaun Pryce. Duane is also survived by his siblings; Wanda and Thomas Love of Louisville, Donna and Tim King of Massena, NY, Jeffrey and Joan Brainard of Dessert Hot Springs, CA, Lori and Michael Bradish of Massena, NY, Randy Brainard of Massena, NY, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Duane was predeceased by his son Duane G. “Little Man” Brainard II, and his siblings; Maggie, Johnny, Keith, Ricky and Scott Brainard along with a step-mother Sylvia Brainard.

Duane ended each phone conversation with “I love you” and before he walked out of any of the doors there was a hug given.

Memorial contributions may be submitted to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

