Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Knapp, 78, of Alexandria Bay

Published: Aug. 23, 2023
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Knapp, 78, of Seaway Ave, passed away on August 21, 2023, at River Hospital, where she had been a patient since June 27th.

Beth was born on March 17, 1945, in Hackensack, NJ, the daughter of Wayne and Betty Wilbur Wright. She graduated from Phoenix Central High School in Phoenix, NY.

Beth married Francis “Wick” Knapp on December 10, 1965 at St. Stephen’s Rectory in Phoenix, NY. She was a homemaker and had also worked at Hayden Stone Stock Broker, as a young lady.

She was an avid fisherwoman and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Beth is survived by her husband “Wick”, and her children, Scott E. (Tammy) Knapp, Lakeland, Florida, and Amy (Jeff) Carola, Rock Tavern, NY, and two grandchildren, Jack Carola and Jeffrey Carola. She is predeceased by her sister Eileen Dolan.

Graveside services will be held at Phoenix Rural Cemetery at the family’s convenience.

Memorial donations may be made in Beth’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

