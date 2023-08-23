Fund-raiser at Ives Senior Living raises $5,600

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A ‘golf ball drop’ fund-raiser Wednesday at Ives Hill Senior Living in Watertown netted $5,600.

People paid for individual golf balls and more than 7,000 balls were dropped. The one which came closest to a hole set up for the event got a share of the money raised.

The money will go for a variety of projects at Ives Hill, including an expensive repair to a handicap accessible door.

“You have to put a rock in the doorway so it doesn’t close, because if you’re out in the patio you can’t get back in because it locks, so we’re trying to get that fixed,” said David Stoodley, who lives at Ives Hill.

Wednesday’s event was the 4th annual golf ball drop at Ives.

Jane Sharpe first moved to Ives with her husband five years ago. She say events like these that make a difference in her day by day.

“The last time I went to the doctor for a physical she said to me, ‘Do you feel safe where you are?’ I feel very safe here.”

Sharpe says after her husband’s passing Ives Hill still felt like the right place to be. Stoodley agrees.

“For me, I don’t have to climb stairs anymore, I don’t have to mow grass, I don’t have to shovel my driveway. We got a new roof next summer, didn’t cost me anything, it’s just things like that, everything is taken care of,” he said.

