Genevieve Ruth “Jenny” Henderson, 79, of Norwood

Genevieve Ruth “Jenny” Henderson, 79, of Baldwin Acres in Norwood passed away peacefully at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing on Sunday, August 20, 2023. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Genevieve Ruth “Jenny” Henderson, 79, of Baldwin Acres in Norwood passed away peacefully at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 25 at 2:30 PM in Evergreen Cemetery with Tim and Carter Weller officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Evergreen Cemetery, c/o 79 Judson Street, Canton, NY 13617.

Jenny was born a daughter to Arthur and Grace (Brown) Daley on May 4, 1944 in Auburn, NY.

On March 29, 1969 she married Delbert Wilfred Henderson. Delbert passed away in 1981.

She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving children: Terry R. Daley of Pulaski, Joshua Henderson of Canton, Robin (Warren, Jr.) Bessette of Canton, Laura (Patrick) McCormick of Norwood; a brother Arthur Daley of Syracuse; six grandchildren Matthew Russell, Kevin D. Weems, Kristofer D. (Crysten) Weems, Kyle D. (Cassandra Moore) Weems, McKenzie (Chris Snyder) McCormick and Richard McCormick; two step-grandchildren Justin Nash and Alexis Bessette; and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a son Luther D. Henderson and two sisters Shirley and Beverly.

Jenny enjoyed taking walks, listening to country music, a good game of cards and good conservation with good people. She also liked doing crossword puzzles and dancing, especially the Jitter-Bug.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of Jenny’s care and arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.