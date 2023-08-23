JCC students, grads & alums can use Handshake to find jobs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College has a college-to-career employment network.

Katie Corbin is coordinator of student employment and internships. She talked about JCC’s Handshake program.

You can watch the video above for her interview on 7 New At Noon.

The program is a way for current students graduates, and alumni to connect with local employers.

Students set up a profile similar to LinkedIn that employers can access to find talent. Students can also search for jobs that employers post and apply to them on the Handshake platform.

Employers can visit joinhandshake.com/employers or sunyjefferson.edu. They can also call 315-786-6541 or email kcorbin@sunyjefferson.edu.

