Judge temporarily blocks motel from housing migrants

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A judge has temporarily prohibited a West Carthage motel from housing migrants.

West Carthage mayor Scott Burto got the order from state Supreme Court Justice James McClusky, who issued a directive Wednesday temporarily blocking the Pleasant Night Inn from “operating, both directly or indirectly, a long-term stay hotel.”

McClusky set September 21 for a hearing to determine whether the motel will be permanently stopped from housing migrants.

The motel’s owner has said he has no contract to house migrants, but Mayor Burto is skeptical, and concerned about Jefferson County’s ability to handle an influx of asylum seekers from downstate.

The mayor’s concern and judge’s order comes as New York City deals with thousands of migrants bussed north from the southern border, and as a new poll shows the vast majority of New Yorkers regard the migrant influx as a serious problem.

