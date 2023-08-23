Judge temporarily blocks motel from housing migrants

Pleasant Night Inn
Pleasant Night Inn(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A judge has temporarily prohibited a West Carthage motel from housing migrants.

West Carthage mayor Scott Burto got the order from state Supreme Court Justice James McClusky, who issued a directive Wednesday temporarily blocking the Pleasant Night Inn from “operating, both directly or indirectly, a long-term stay hotel.”

McClusky set September 21 for a hearing to determine whether the motel will be permanently stopped from housing migrants.

The motel’s owner has said he has no contract to house migrants, but Mayor Burto is skeptical, and concerned about Jefferson County’s ability to handle an influx of asylum seekers from downstate.

The mayor’s concern and judge’s order comes as New York City deals with thousands of migrants bussed north from the southern border, and as a new poll shows the vast majority of New Yorkers regard the migrant influx as a serious problem.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple properties.
Driver killed, car engine ejected into house during crash
Workers restore old bunker at Ives Hill Country Club
Ives Hill Country Club selling for $1.9M
Nursing shortage
Union: overwhelmed hospital nurse quits over staff shortage
Chantelle Myatt
Shawn Sheridan’s girlfriend opens up about police shootout
Closed prison
Housing migrants in closed upstate prisons ‘a terrible idea,’ says lawmaker

Latest News

United Way of NNY 'Race United' signs. Facebook apparently took 'Race United' the wrong way,...
United Way of NNY loses Facebook page, fund-raising affected
Haley, a 19 year old horse, has health problems and needs a new home.
‘Haley’ needs help, a home
SUNY Canton students move back onto campus, August 23, 2023.
SUNY Canton students return for new school year
JCC's Handshake
JCC students, grads & alums can use Handshake to find jobs