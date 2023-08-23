Morning Checkup: Prostate Cancer Screening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - About 34,000 men in the U.S. die from prostate cancer each year. That’s why early detection is important.

Leslie DiStefano, director of marketing and communications at Samaritan Medical Center, talked about an upcoming prostate cancer screening.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The screening is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 11, at Samaritan’s Walker Center for Cancer Care.

Space is limited. You can reserve a spot by calling 315-785-4617.

