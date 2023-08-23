Partly sunny & warm

Wednesday AM weather
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be another warm day, although there will be a few more clouds than Tuesday.

There’s a small chance of a splash of rain in the early afternoon, but it should be a dry day otherwise.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 70s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain on Saturday, too. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

