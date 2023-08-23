Sidney “Sid” M. Belile, 60, of Massena died on Monday evening, August 21, 2023, at the Massena Memorial Hospital. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Sidney “Sid” M. Belile, 60, of Massena will be held at 5 p.m. at the Massena Elks Lodge on Friday, September 8th, 2023. Burial will be private in Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton. Mr. Belile died on Monday evening, August 21, 2023, at the Massena Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Sidney M. Belile was born on September 15, 1962, in Star Lake, NY. He was the son of the late Mitchell and Aleta (Young) Belile. He graduated from Warwick High School in Lititz, PA, class of 1981. Sid worked for the majority of his career in construction and excavation. He was known as one of the best heavy equipment operators in the area. He worked for OP-TECH Environmental Services for many years as a project manager; most recently he was a project manager for the NEXAMP solar company, setting up community solar farms around the North Country. Sid loved going to his son’s Hockey and Baseball sporting events, he played in Men’s League Softball, enjoyed fishing, and going to the casino. He loved spending time with his family, especially facetiming with his granddaughter Zoey.

Sid leaves behind his companion of many years, Sherrie Griffin, his children; Mitchell Belile and his wife Maria of Chadds Ford, PA, Nicholas Belile and his wife Shanley of Massena and Catherine “Kate” Pitcher and her husband Chris of Ogdensburg. Sherrie’s children who shared his love also survive him, Tara Smith of Massena and Megan Schoch of Ogdensburg. He is survived by his grandchildren; Zoey Belile, Conor Ianniccari, Caleb Secore, Blake, Gage, and Mason Moody, his great-grandchildren; Layla and Isla Moody. His siblings; Casey (Angie) Belile of Piedmont, SC, Robin Gaines of Watertown, and Lisa Hevener of Heuvelton, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him.

He was predeceased by his brother Joe Young, his sister Vonda Preston, and his granddaughter Alexis Secore.

Donations in Sid’s memory may be made to the Police Activity League of Massena, 30 Bayley Road Massena, NY 13662.

