SUNY Canton students return for new school year

CANTON New York (WWNY) - With classes starting Thursday, students at SUNY Canton moved onto campus this week.

Returning students moved in Wednesday, new students Tuesday.

“I’m nervous from being away from what I’m used to but I’m excited to start new and fresh,” said Savannah McKee, a freshman.

This year, SUNY Canton is allowing students to live in single dormitory rooms.

“I live in a single dorm because I guess they are doing a lot more single dorms now in the pet wing, which is really nice because having your own pet and being able to have a room to yourself and your pet is like, really, really nice,” said Cayden Cezalwsky, a junior.

There will be a sharp uptick in the number of canine companions on campus this year, with the college tripling the number of four-legged friends in its Rushton Hall Dog Floor. SUNY Canton began inviting students to live with their dogs last fall.

“It’s going to be a great year for pet lovers,” said Director of Residence Life John M. Kennedy. “Our Dog Floor is full, and our traditional Pet Wings in Mohawk Hall, which allows cats and other small animals, are also nearing capacity.”

Kennedy called admissions of new students “pretty even” from year to year.

In all, the college projects more than 500 first-time freshmen, 390 transfer and 109 readmitted students will begin classes this fall.

“I know we had a little dip during the pandemic, but we’re really back to normal now, which is nice,” he said.

To ease students back into life on campus, SUNY Canton provided students and faculty with free produce in front of the student center. The college also planned to host a campus wide barbecue event.

In all, there will be more than 2,800 students at SUNY Canton this year.

