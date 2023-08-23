Time to sign up for Run for Recovery

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission’s 14th Run for Recovery is coming up next month.

Bridge Program director Anthony Matthews says the run brings recovery, awareness, and remembrance to the problem of addiction.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The run is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown. Check-in starts at 7 a.m.

There are a 5K run, a 5K walk, and a 10K run. You can participate alone or as a team.

You can register at watertownurbanmission.org. You can also call 315-782-8440. Online registration is open until noon on Tuesday, September 5.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.