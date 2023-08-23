Time to sign up for Run for Recovery

Run for Recovery
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission’s 14th Run for Recovery is coming up next month.

Bridge Program director Anthony Matthews says the run brings recovery, awareness, and remembrance to the problem of addiction.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The run is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown. Check-in starts at 7 a.m.

There are a 5K run, a 5K walk, and a 10K run. You can participate alone or as a team.

You can register at watertownurbanmission.org. You can also call 315-782-8440. Online registration is open until noon on Tuesday, September 5.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple properties.
Driver killed, car engine ejected into house during crash
Workers restore old bunker at Ives Hill Country Club
Ives Hill Country Club selling for $1.9M
Nursing shortage
Union: overwhelmed hospital nurse quits over staff shortage
Chantelle Myatt
Shawn Sheridan’s girlfriend opens up about police shootout
Closed prison
Housing migrants in closed upstate prisons ‘a terrible idea,’ says lawmaker

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Prostate Cancer Screening
Morning Checkup: Prostate Cancer Screening
You can enjoy a frozen treat and at the same time help support the Lewis County dairy industry.
Ag Weekly: Travel the Ice Cream Trail to help Lewis County dairy farmers
Wake Up Weather
Partly sunny & warm
The Watertown Cyclones are hoping to continue last year's success on the soccer field.
Can Watertown Cyclones repeat history on the soccer field?