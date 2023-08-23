Watertown’s welcome signs need work

One of the signs welcoming people to Watertown - it is off its stand, and it is not alone in...
One of the signs welcoming people to Watertown - it is off its stand, and it is not alone in needing work.(Source: WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Time is taking its toll on the signs which greet visitors to Watertown, but help is on the way.

A new committee formed by Watertown’s Rotary Club is looking to restore the signs.

The signs along the city’s outskirts used to be overseen by a committee led by former Watertown Mayor Tom Walker, but they have gradually fallen into disrepair.

“Of course, since he (Walker) passed away, there hasn’t really been anything done with it since,” said Lisa Ruggiero, city council and Rotary member.

Wear and tear is noticeable on nearly every sign. Arsenal Street’s lacks a welcome plaque. The one on Coffeen Street has fallen off of its stand.

“It’s disappointing that they haven’t been attended to in the recent past. It just really stimulates the desire to get it fixed. Let’s get together and make this a great entrance into the city,” said Rotary member Larry Sorel, who will head the committee to restore the signs.

Sorrell points out the signs are most people’s first impression of Watertown.

“We want people to know they’re coming in to Watertown. Have a great impression of Watertown, and the service organizations that are part of our community,” Sorel said.

The committee’s next step is to take inventory of the city signs. After that they’ll develop an action plan - Sorel is looking at a summer 2024 start for the sign restoration project.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nursing shortage
Union: overwhelmed hospital nurse quits over staff shortage
State police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple properties.
Driver killed, car engine ejected into house during crash
Workers restore old bunker at Ives Hill Country Club
Ives Hill Country Club selling for $1.9M
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Chantelle Myatt
Shawn Sheridan’s girlfriend opens up about police shootout

Latest News

Some of the golf balls dropped during Wednesday's fund-raiser at Ives Hill Senior LIving in...
Fund-raiser at Ives Senior Living raises $5,600
Military housing complaints - Katie Benoit report
Coming Up: Chill Fest on Fort Drum
United Way of NNY 'Race United' signs. Facebook apparently took 'Race United' the wrong way,...
United Way of NNY loses Facebook page, fund-raising affected
Pleasant Night Inn
Judge temporarily blocks motel from housing migrants