4 chambers of commerce to become 1

St. Lawrence County map
St. Lawrence County map(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Four St. Lawrence County chambers of commerce are merging into one entity.

According to a release from the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, its membership voted 97-1 in favor of merging with the Canton, Massena, and Ogdensburg chambers.

Members of the three chambers had already voted for the merger.

County Chamber Executive Director Ben Dixon said in a statement, “we can now advance plans for the support and promotion of the businesses and communities involved.”

The Potsdam chamber is the only one in the county that opted not to merge with the others.

The merger now needs approval from New York’s Department of State.

